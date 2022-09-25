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The Astro Theological Relationship between Jesus and John the Baptist Explained (AR 14)
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
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The Relationship between Jesus and John the Baptist Explained Astro Theologically (AR 14) Copyright © 2022 Rico Roho


#bible

#Jesus

#Christianity


Beyond the Fringe Channel

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Aquarius Rising, Christianity and Judaism Explained Using the Science of the Stars (USA Link only)

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John the Baptist - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › John_the_Baptist

John's knowledge of Jesus — He is considered to be a prophet of God by all of these faiths, and is honoured as a saint in many Christian ...

Attributes: Red martyr, camel-skin robe, cross, ...‎

Born: c. 1st century BC; Herodian Tetrarchy‎, ‎R...‎

Feast: 24 June (Nativity‎); 29 August (Beheadin...‎

Died: c. AD 28–36; Machaerus‎, Herodian Tetr...‎

‎Beheading · ‎Nativity · ‎Saint John the Baptist · ‎John the Baptist in Islam


Were John the Baptist and Jesus Cousins? - Artza boxhttps://www.artzabox.com › blog › were-john-the-bapti...

Jan 4, 2022 — John the Baptist is a prominent figure in our faith, and his relationship with Jesus is highly significant. Not only did John baptize Jesus, ...


4. John the Baptist and Jesus (Matthew 3:1-17) | Bible.orghttps://bible.org › seriespage › 4-john-baptist-and-jesus-...

Jun 22, 2004 — Jesus Himself spoke very highly of John: “I tell you the truth, among those born of women, no one has arisen greater than John the Baptist.


Are Jesus and John the Baptist Cousins or Related in Anyway?https://faithfullymagazine.com › jesus-and-john-the-bap...

Jun 2, 2019 — Although Jesus and John the Baptist were related and their work seems to overlap, the Bible's gospel accounts do not show them together often.


John the Baptist - Christian Bible Reference Sitehttps://www.christianbiblereference.org › story_JohnTh...

That one more powerful than John was Jesus. John, with his baptism and announcement of the coming kingdom of God, had prepared the way for Jesus.

Parents: Elizabeth


John and Jesus: Mentor or Rival? - Bible Odysseyhttps://www.bibleodyssey.org › people › related-articles

The Gospels portray John the Baptist as a mentor of Jesus, but the relationship between the two prophetic men may have changed over time.


St. John the Baptist | Facts, Feast Day, & Death | Britannicahttps://www.britannica.com › ... › Saints & Popes

Sep 6, 2022 — He had a circle of disciples, and Jesus was among the recipients of his rite of baptism. The primary sources for information about John's ...

Parents: Zechariah


Were Jesus and John the Baptist cousins? - Aleteiahttps://aleteia.org › 2020/06/24 › were-jesus-and-john-t...

Jun 24, 2020 — Jesus and John the Baptist were certainly related, possibly even cousins, but the Bible does not give us enough evidence to determine how ...


The Relationship Between Jesus And John The Baptist ...https://www.grunge.com › the-relationship-between-jes...

Apr 29, 2022 — It is widely accepted that John the Baptist baptized Jesus in the Jordan River. John told the people that Jesus was the son of God and ...

Keywords
biblejesusjohnastrologyspiritualitychristianityreligionnew testamentcatholicastronomyastro theologyrico rohokiphiprotestent
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