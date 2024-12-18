BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Volleyball Feat. Full 5th set from Penn State-Creighton in NCAA volleyball regional final
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
3 views • 4 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

Play Better Volleyball Hitting featuring Coach Santiago Restrepo

This video features Coach Santiago Restrepo and the University of Oklahoma volleyball team. The comprehensive program details numerous techniques and drills to help your players learn and improve their hitting technique. Among the topics covered are: a complete breakdown of proper hitting mechanics, approach drills from a wide variety of different sets, and advanced hitting concepts and drills. A great resource to help advance your hitters to a higher level!

https://tinyurl.com/PBVB121724


Video credit:

Full 5th set from Penn State-Creighton in 2024 NCAA volleyball regional final.

NCAA

The NCAA Volleyball Championship application is your home for this year’s tournament and championship event! Whether you’re on site or following along from home, this app is a must-have for ALL Division I Volleyball fans.

https://apple.co/3DxyztG

https://amzn.to/408WVTP


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

volleyballvolleyball coachncaa volleyballvolleyball playerussportsnetworkussportsradio
