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🔷BILL COOPER...The ORIGINAL WHISTLE BLOWER 🔊 Part ONE of Four 🔶UN-CUT🔶
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307 views • April 11, 2021
Former secret service man. Hear secrets the U.S. government and Illuminati don't want you to know. He had security clearance that gave him access to 'top secret' documents informing him of how the government entered into agreements with Extraterrestrials. Tells about how he personally saw UFO's from his submarine. Reveals how they were deliberately lying to the public about JFK'S assassination and why. Recorded many years ago, relevant now.
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