How Did Paul And Silas Rile The Romans?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/how-did-paul-and-silas-rile-romans More about Prophecy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/prophecy

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------





Tom:

This is our Understanding the Scriptures segment, and we’re in the book of Acts, Acts 16, and we’re going to pick up with verse 19, “And when her masters saw that the hope of their gains was gone, they caught Paul and Silas, and drew them into the market place unto the rulers, [and of course, the reference here is this woman who had masters, she was into divination, she had a spirit, and supposedly impressed people with the false idea but that she could tell them the future.]





Dave:

Well she may have been revealing things about the present also that they didn’t think she could know.Of course, demons would know that.And these unscrupulous masters, their owners, the slave owners of this woman, actually, they’re making money off of her and I suppose they’re giving her a percentage.But, anyway, they don’t know how she does this and they wouldn’t care whether this was an evil spirit.But, Paul cast the evil spirit out of her and she lost her supposed supernatural powers.That’s all they’re upset about.They’re business has been ruined.





-------





Check out our podcasts list: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts





Video Posting





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos





Social Posting





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall