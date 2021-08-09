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Italian actress Eleonora Brigliadori's feedback to Regione Abruzzo new vaxmmercial Eng subs
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20 views • August 09, 2021
Famous Italian actress Eleonora Brigliadori
https://m.imdb.com/name/nm0109244/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
is asked to appear in a new commercials that Regione Abruzzo is preparing to push more sheeple into getting inoculated with the NON-vaccine mRNA poisons.
She doesn't just turn them down. She spills all the beans.
"No masks", for the are useless to prevent aerosol pathogens transmission
https://swprs.org/face-masks-evidence/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/p....mc/articles/PMC44209
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/arti....cle/26/5/19-0994_art
yet they work perfectly well to shut down your synapses, deprive you of oxygen and poison you with CO2
https://jamanetwork.com/journa....ls/jamapediatrics/fu
unwanted bacteria, fungi and other pathogens that the wearer is collecting around the mouth
https://rationalground.com/dan....gerous-pathogens-fou
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/....scottmorefield/2021/
https://rationalground.com/mask-reports-from-lab/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32590322/
'NO vax', for this is not a vaccine but a poison made to react to electromagnetic pulses and kill you.
"Take back you freedom to life" and go back to the 'previous setting'.
THANK YOU ELEONORA.
WE LOVE U.
https://m.imdb.com/name/nm0109244/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
is asked to appear in a new commercials that Regione Abruzzo is preparing to push more sheeple into getting inoculated with the NON-vaccine mRNA poisons.
She doesn't just turn them down. She spills all the beans.
"No masks", for the are useless to prevent aerosol pathogens transmission
https://swprs.org/face-masks-evidence/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/p....mc/articles/PMC44209
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/arti....cle/26/5/19-0994_art
yet they work perfectly well to shut down your synapses, deprive you of oxygen and poison you with CO2
https://jamanetwork.com/journa....ls/jamapediatrics/fu
unwanted bacteria, fungi and other pathogens that the wearer is collecting around the mouth
https://rationalground.com/dan....gerous-pathogens-fou
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/....scottmorefield/2021/
https://rationalground.com/mask-reports-from-lab/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32590322/
'NO vax', for this is not a vaccine but a poison made to react to electromagnetic pulses and kill you.
"Take back you freedom to life" and go back to the 'previous setting'.
THANK YOU ELEONORA.
WE LOVE U.
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