Coronam 312

Jesus Christus kommt bald wieder
Matthäus 24:44
Darum seid auch ihr bereit! Denn der Menschensohn kommt zu einer Stunde, da ihr's nicht meint
Offenbarung 22:12
Siehe, ich komme bald und mein Lohn mit mir, einem jeden zu geben, wie sein Werk is
Offenbarung 22:20
Es spricht, der dies bezeugt: Ja, ich komme bald. – Amen, komm, Herr Jesus!
musik
Les Chérubins" par la chorale Gaudete
Emmanuel, En toi, ma confiance.
Video.
Maryline Orcel World
O vánoční hvězdě
