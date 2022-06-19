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Life Insurance Company pays $900-million - Vaccine Death Benefits in 2021
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
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96 views • June 19, 2022

Neither the insurance company or victim's families will admit it was the vaccine. As long as both sides keep their mouths shut, billions will be paid out by insurance companies to the families. All COVID vaccines are experimental which means admitting death was caused by the shot is viewed by the courts as voluntary suicide and not payable.

"Five months after breaking the story of the CEO of One America insurance company saying deaths among working people ages 18-64 were up 40% in the third quarter of 2021, I can report that a much larger life insurance company, Lincoln National, reported a 163% increase in death benefits paid out under its group life insurance policies in 2021. The annual statements for Lincoln National Life Insurance Company show that the company paid out in death benefits under group life insurance polices a little over $500 million in 2019, about $548 million in 2020, and a stunning $1.4 billion in 2021.

From 2019, the last normal year before the pandemic, to 2020, the year of the Covid-19 virus, there was an increase in group death benefits paid out of only 9-percent. But group death benefits in 2021, the year the vaccine was introduced, increased almost 164 percent over 2020.

2019: $500,888,808

2020: $547,940,260

2021: $1,445,350,949"

crossroadsreport.substack.com/p/breaking-fifth-largest-life-insurance?s=r

Keywords
vaccinegenocideworldwide
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