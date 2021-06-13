EP 2488-6PM EMERGENCY BROADCAST: ATTORNEY GENERAL THREATENS AMERICA; SIDES WITH 2020 ELECTION FRAUD PERPETRATORS  

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Can we finally say that the US is a Banana Republic run by a gang of crooks?
The DOJ totally ignored election crimes in the 2020 election. Everywhere we turned there were crimes and corruption at every level in the process but they were ignored by our Mainstream Media, DOJ, and its FBI, and any mention of the election crimes were banned by Big Tech. This was no small task to get all these institutions to jump on the same corrupt ship. Now as American patriots are taking their own time to volunteer and help uncover the fraud and corruption in the audits, the DOJ finally acknowledges there was an election. The Attorney General says that he and his gang of attorneys and investigators are going to scrutinize every single action taken during these audits to intimidate and prevent audits from taking place. We knew they would do something. Now the Deep State finally takes that action and threatens anyone who dares trust their instincts and wants to assist in undoing any fraudulent votes in the 2020 Election. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17937
Special Guest: Chris Castleman has operated Fiddleheads for the past 3 years. Fiddleheads is open 8am-3pm Fridays through Monday and he is the cook. They serve breakfast sandwiches, coffee, burgers, and fresh hand-cut fries. They are located in Mendocino, a small rural town on the Northern coast of California. They’re 100 yards from the beach, and have beautiful ocean views from their windows. Before Fiddleheads, Chris was a campground host for the state parks, and a competitive ultra-distance runner (30-50 mile races). https://cafefiddleheads.com/
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