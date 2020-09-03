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My Last Video for YouTube
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44 views • September 03, 2020
Posted on YT by Vernon Coleman on 03 Sep, 2020
Description below was posted on YT by Vernon in support of this video:
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why this is the last video for his rapidly growing YouTube channel. He also explains why he doesn't use wikipedia, why people should sue the BBC, and why scientific truth and freedom of speech are important.
Description below was posted on YT by Vernon in support of this video:
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why this is the last video for his rapidly growing YouTube channel. He also explains why he doesn't use wikipedia, why people should sue the BBC, and why scientific truth and freedom of speech are important.
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