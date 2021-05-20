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Title says it all. Have you been fear-mongered by your media, using unscientific exaggeration of variant data? Have your freedoms been threatened by this? Then share this short information vid to all afflicted. Downloadable copy here: https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/The-Ultimate-Variants-Update-in-3-Minutes-Flat-Comp.mp4
HOPE-SIMPSON PAPER: https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/HOPE-SIMPSON-A-new-concept-of-the-epidemic-process-of-influenza-A-virus.pdf
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support – please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
– alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_VCLqey0vYU
The Ultimate Variants Update, in 3 Minutes Flat! #PureData