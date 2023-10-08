Quo Vadis





Oct 5, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for October 5, 2023.





Dear children, the enemies will share the key and disorder will spread everywhere.





I suffer for what is coming for you.





The Church of My Jesus will drink the bitter chalice of pain.





Those who love and defend the truth will be despised and treated as enemies.





Trust in Jesus.





He will not abandon His Chosen.





Pray.





Only through the power of prayer can you overcome the enemies.





Seek strength in the Gospel and the Eucharist.





You are not alone!





I am your Mother and I will always be at your side.





Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on September 14, 2021.





That message follows here:





Dear children, humanity will drink the bitter chalice of suffering, but do not retreat​. There is no victory without the cross.





Have courage.





My Jesus walks with you. Give Him your very existence and you will be able to face all the obstacles that will come.





The victory of the just will come, but first you will have to carry a heavy cross.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith burning.





When all seems lost, the Lord will act in favor of the just.





Find strength in prayer and in the Eucharist.





I am your Mother and I love you.





When you feel weak, call upon Jesus.





In him is your strength.





Onward along the path I have pointed out to you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Remain in peace.





