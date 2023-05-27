Kari Lake: "Every single state in this country is a border state..."

"Every single state in this country is a border state..."
Join Kari Lake and TAP CEO Tom Homan in Phoenix on Wednesday May 31st to Defend our Border rally.
This is an emergency, BORDER911!
source:
https://twitter.com/TheAmericaProj/status/1662560347457220608?s=20
