Flying Saucers Messing With Several Beast of Revelation 13

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Keeping the Beast occupied, distracted, or amused, there are so many of them (they breed in litters), those controlling them have a real mess on their hands. That's one reason they have to keep them inoculated with the hive mind shot, ascension sky sail shot, with some fake happiness included.
Warning: though the Beast (including human types) smiles, laughs, and projects soulish love_far removed from Father's Divine Love, they will also murder you fast or slow if they are able, with similar smiles and laughs.