Russia plans to launch its plane production in India - Deputy PM Denis Manturov - Putin in India for 2 days

Russia plans to launch its plane production in India — Deputy PM Denis Manturov.

Adding:

Russia and India are switching to national currencies in mutual settlements, with their share reaching 96%, stated Vladimir Putin.

He noted that Russian economic operators are expanding the use of rupees. Also, major joint projects are being financed in Russian rubles.

A Russian-Indian pharmaceutical plant will be built in the Kaluga region, and production of products using advanced Indian technologies will begin, said the president

A significant package of agreements was signed, many of which are aimed at expanding economic cooperation, said Vladimir Putin.

According to him, the bilateral trade turnover increased by 12% last year.

"It is expected that the trade volume will remain at the same level by the end of this year. To achieve a larger goal, a cooperation program until 2030 was signed. This document sets clear targets for the agencies and ministries of the two countries," he said.

Adding:

Russia and India plan to place their space stations in the same orbit - First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov

He noted that Russia has extensive experience in the space sector and the country helped train Indian astronauts.

"This will provide an opportunity for cooperation, including on joint scientific and technical experiments, joint expeditions."

Adding:

The US published a new National Security Strategy. (https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/2025-National-Security-Strategy.pdf) Main points:

➡️The main interest of the United States is to end military actions in Ukraine;

➡️The United States considers restoring strategic stability with Russia as one of the main foreign policy priorities in Europe;

➡️ The United States wants NATO to stop being seen as a "constantly expanding alliance";

➡️ The United States wants Europe to take responsibility for its own defense;

➡️The U.S. administration is "in conflict" with European officials, many of whom "trample" democratic norms;

➡️ The United States no longer views the Middle East as a dominant factor in its foreign policy;

➡️The Indo-Pacific region will be one of the key geopolitical and economic battlegrounds in this century;

➡️ The United States should focus on trade with China only on non-strategic goods.