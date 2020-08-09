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Culture & Société - La Muselière vs Principe de réalité
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19 views • August 09, 2020
31 juil. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TW1KwZgJfhU
Nomos- TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkkwqJYqVxhw-Je5S37-ggQ
C&S#61 - L'obligation du port du masque sous couvert de mesure sanitaire n'est-elle pas plutôt une muselière symbolique qu'on tente d'imposer aux masses afin d'empêcher toute remise en question des décisions politiques prises pendant la pandémie ?
Soutenez la réinformation nationaliste : http://nomos-tv.com/donnez
Musique intro: Nomos-TV
Musiques extro: Daniel Deluxe - Star eater
Nomos- TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkkwqJYqVxhw-Je5S37-ggQ
C&S#61 - L'obligation du port du masque sous couvert de mesure sanitaire n'est-elle pas plutôt une muselière symbolique qu'on tente d'imposer aux masses afin d'empêcher toute remise en question des décisions politiques prises pendant la pandémie ?
Soutenez la réinformation nationaliste : http://nomos-tv.com/donnez
Musique intro: Nomos-TV
Musiques extro: Daniel Deluxe - Star eater
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