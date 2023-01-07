Finding Morels Around The Slippery Elm Tree

Find the trees and you find the morels! In this video we show how to identify the slippery elm tree and the types of morels to expect around it. Stay tuned for more great morel videos including around the yellow (tulip) poplar and apple/crabapple trees!

We have brand new merch! See here: https://foragingtruth.creator-spring.com/

Business Inquiries: [email protected]

Website: www.foragingtruth.com

© Foraging Truth, 2020

►Disclaimer: Information and materials contained in this video is for educational purposes only. Don’t try this at home or anywhere else. Always consult experts in your area. Foraging should never begin without the guidance and approval of a local plant specialist. We accept no liability for the use or misuse of information presented in any of our videos. Also, harvesting from land you don't own is stealing. Always ask the owner.

★★★ The opinions expressed through this video are the opinions of the individuals presented.

►Fair Use: In the rare instance we include someone else's footage or images, it is covered in Fair Use for Documentary and Educational purposes with the intention of driving commentary and allowing freedom of speech.

