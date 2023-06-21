ROUNDTABLE w/ Mike Jaco & SG Anon, State Of The War | June 15th, 2023 Patriot Streetfighter

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BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/PHDScottMcKay





BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones





MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply





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Be sure to check out the all NEW Patriot Streetfighter website at https://patriotstreetfighter.com/ for the links to ALL video channels, PSF merchandise, upcoming events and more!!





EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT”





Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity.





Check out Operation Tomahawk at…





http://www.tomahawkswitch.com





To Follow All Patriot Streetfighter broadcasts go to https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter





PatriotStreetfighter.com is where you will find the links to YT, Rumble, Brighteon & Bitchute. Also on American Media Periscope.





Buy Gold, Buy Silver





PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you!





NEW PSF Collagen Product Developed by Health Ranger Mike Adams PSFHealth.com





Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1





Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio





http://revolution.radio/





“The Tipping Point” LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST





in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038)