Erased in Seconds: Russia’s Iskander-M Destroys Ukraine’s Drone Regiment with Surgical Precision

On October 7, a Russian Iskander-M ballistic missile obliterated the 411th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment of Ukraine near Varvarovka, Donetsk region — one of the country’s key drone operations units. Within seconds, the entire drone detachment, launchers, and personnel were wiped out in a single hypersonic strike.
But that was just one part of a larger pattern.
Earlier, on October 5, Russia’s Iskander-M devastated the 57th Motorized Brigade in Volchansk, and on October 4, a deployment site of the 119th Territorial Brigade was reduced to ashes near Boromlya, Sumy region. Then, on October 18, two Iskander missiles destroyed a massive Ukrainian drone launch point, eliminating 65 Lyuty-class drones, launchers, trucks, and dozens of operators.
In this video, we break down:
How Russia’s real-time reconnaissance-strike complex detects Ukrainian drone units within minutes.
The devastating power and accuracy of the Iskander-M system.
Why the destruction of Ukraine’s drone regiments signals a new phase in the war.
The strategic consequences for Ukraine, Russia, and NATO.
This is not just another frontline update - this is the anatomy of modern warfare. Where one satellite, one signal, and one decision can determine the fate of an entire regiment.
⚙️ Watch till the end for a detailed breakdown of Russia’s reconnaissance network, Iskander’s capabilities, and how these strikes are redefining drone warfare forever.
