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How THIS company is enacting The Great Reset NOW
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101 views • January 27, 2022
Glenn Beck.
M&M’s recently announced new efforts to ‘promote inclusivity': Several of its mascots — which the company calls ‘lentils’ — underwent makeovers to support their new vision. But M&M’s isn’t the only company making changes. Sports Illustrated also announced moves to promote gender equality with new ‘requirements’ for advertisers. In this clip, Glenn explains how Sports Illustrated's decision is ‘directly out of [his] book,' which is all about The Great Reset. And soon, more and more companies will be doing the same...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcnvPUllAPw
M&M’s recently announced new efforts to ‘promote inclusivity': Several of its mascots — which the company calls ‘lentils’ — underwent makeovers to support their new vision. But M&M’s isn’t the only company making changes. Sports Illustrated also announced moves to promote gender equality with new ‘requirements’ for advertisers. In this clip, Glenn explains how Sports Illustrated's decision is ‘directly out of [his] book,' which is all about The Great Reset. And soon, more and more companies will be doing the same...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcnvPUllAPw
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