Today we learn that anti-Covid 19 advocate - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the Corona and last night we learned that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tested positive for the Virus after her husband became ill with it. The funniest thing is I - personally - have yet to meet one person who has tested positive for the Corona or any of their family members that I know about. I was watching Chris Cuomo on CNN last night and witnessed one of the worst Hologram Liquid Quartz Demonic breakdowns that I have ever seen on TV. I was with a family get together while I caught this on the 75 inch 4K Samsung TV, so I have to apologize for my families background noise as we were all celebrating our release from quarantine and sharing some Chinese (minus the COVID) Food for a late dinner.