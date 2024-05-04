George Soros ‘Student Led Protests’-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 3 2024

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we are living in a time of tremendous deception, which you'll remember Jesus says is the first sign of the end times, and here on Day 1,509 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, it is thick as pea soup and swirling all around us. Hero of the Left Vladimir Lenin is supposed to have said that in order to bring in the Communist Revolution, you need a lot of 'useful idiots' to bear the cost and the brunt of the battle. Oh the irony of watching children being educated in a college costing as high as $90,000 per year, yet not having enough brains to know to empty their boots when it's raining. Idiots indeed. But George Soros, who orchestrates it all with his millions in endowments and grants to Liberal attack groups is smart, he is very smart, as smart as a fox you might say. On this episode, get ready for the Summer of Blood 2.0 as the buses prepare to roll to your town with the rioters. Also, we bring you the latest on the Donald Trump Trial in New York, Emmanuel Macron's willingness to send troops to fight Russia, and what the New World Order has been up to lately…don't miss it!



