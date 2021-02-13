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Letters to Home - American Civil War, Fort Sumter (1861)
TheChroniclersTale
TheChroniclersTale
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41 views • February 13, 2021
A letter from Lt. George Snyder of Schoharie County, NY prior to the bombardment of Fort Sumter, South Carolina, which was the primary act of aggression by Southern states that began the US Civil War (or War of Secession, if you prefer.)
From the book: "Hot Whiskey For Five: Schoharie County and the Civil War" by Edward A. Hagan

Songs:
Allégro - Emmit Fenn
Bach Cello Suite No. 1, G Major, Prelude - Cooper Cannell

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