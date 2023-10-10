The Change of Seasons! 🍂🍁🤩🐶

Well, I’m refreshed after a two week hiatus from uploading. The cool weather feels great, too! I was still gathering lots of video for today’s episode, which I hope you’ll enjoy. The spring-summer garden is just about done, just a few more okra and possibly some tomatoes yet to come. I’ll be preparing the autumn garden in the coming days. Here’s wishing you a wonderful week! 🍂🍁🤩🐶👍🏾
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
