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Utilize This FIRST
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25 views • November 20, 2019
If your regular adjustments don't "hold" and your exercises are actually making you hurt and feel worse, it is because your brain is in "overwhelm" and your individual muscles are "turned off" and aren't getting the proper & adequate signals...so you may be doing more harm than good.
Get treated FIRST so you can get the good out of your efforts and supplements.
Get treated FIRST so you can get the good out of your efforts and supplements.
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