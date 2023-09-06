Create New Account
🌟 Understanding Bipolar Disorder: Mania VS Hypomania 🌟
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 12 hours ago

🎧 Explore the entire episode here❤️: https://bit.ly/3E9tMfr

🔵 Bipolar I: Full-blown mania, can last a week, hospitalization possible. High risk, high concern.

🔴 Bipolar II: Hypomania, milder but still hyper, talkative, and impulsive. Less disruptive.

Gain insights from the expertise of Professor Sheri L. Johnson, Ph.D., from the University of California Berkeley, as we raise awareness and break the stigma surrounding bipolar disorder. 💪💙❤️

