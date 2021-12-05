© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The IDIOT Wil Paranormal 'The Great Awakening' - I wanna see it before I believe it...[04.12.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
102 views • December 05, 2021
NB! Note: Wil Paranormal is probally also a controlled opposition PSYOP, that he disable comments on his video's and DON'T give links to the sources. What an idiot, WTF TO HIDE? - Trust NO man... Also not Charlie Ward, Ann Wandersteel, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, everyone who from the "New Age Movement" And everyone who wanna MAKE MONEY on this freedom fight are also a SATANIST or a Servant to them... And they (Q + Qanon etc) has been talking about this "Emergency Broadcast System" (EBS) since the beginning of 2020, over a year ago...
If you don't believe me see all the videos I've been sharing from the beginning I started the channel 1 year, 6 months ago:
Showing 10 of 3389 matches: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20osb%C3%B8l&;kind=video&sort=old
The hole 'system' all over the world are rigged, specially here in Denmark ALSO all the legal system, lawyers, police, judges are all totally rotten and corrupt, and all the politicians know what I must in court again here for February and must be judged now for 5 times as a criminal. So everyone who says they will go to court and judge these satanists have not woken up...
Here is the idiot's Wil Paranormal's source -> Anonymous "Lighthouse" and this Anonymous internet TROLL IDIOT probally also a controlled opposition PSYOP also disabled comments on the video like Wil Paranormal:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=we%20the%20people%27s&;kind=video&sort=new
--
8 hours ago - SITUATION UPDATE 12/4/21 - WE THE PEOPLE NEWS
Lighthouse - 3045 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CRZDWYlpBxtJ/
Defcon Levels, Gcr Update, Russia Closer to Invasion, South African Dumb and Omicron, Gene Decode Dumbs Update, Children Getting Jabbed, More Deaths, Judy Byington Update, Fauci=dr Mengele, More Mandates, Event Getting Closer, Everything Happens at Once, Maxwell Trial, Staff Lists and More.
Your Support Is Greatly Appreciated!
Here Is My Stripe Link:
Https://buy.stripe.com/dr6comeqcark69qcmn
Note: Please Adjust Quantity to Change Donation Amount. I’m Working on Another Payment Method Similar to Pay Pal but This Is What I Have for Now. Thank You for Your Patience. Also It Says “pay Rumble” at Top; That’s Me. ??
Thank You So Much!
Https://www.defconlevel.com/news.php
Nuremberg Code Pdf:
Https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2011/04/bmj_no_7070_volume_313_the_nuremberg_code.pdf
Vaccine Vaers Data From Cdc Finder:
Https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/datarequest/d8
Telegram (Channel Id in Videos)
All Judy Byington Reports:
Http://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi
Https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=176929
I Am Officially on Telegram!
We the People News Link:
Https://t.me/joinchat/2rfk3yczhwc5odqx
Link to Be Saved by Our Lord Jesus Christ:
Http://www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
Link to Americas Frontline Doctors Website for Information About Jab, Masks, Cv, Research, Data and Legal Forms and Information for Employers, Schools, Military Etc in Violation of Nuremberg Code.
Https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/legal/vaccines-the-law/
Please See Telegram Channels Posted in the Video:
Richard Citizen Journalist
Nancy Drew on Facebook & Telegram
(Q) the Storm Rider
Tribunals for Justice
Jfkjrisq
Dismantling the Cabal
Whiplash378
Santa Surfing
Project Veritas (Telegram & Www.projectveritas.com)
The Charlie Ward Show (Bitchute)
Mad Liberals (Youtube)
The United Spot (Youtube)
@ww3info
Ildonaldo Trumpo
Stew Peters
Red Voice Media
Also See Links in Video for Sources
Https://www.defconlevel.com/combatant-commands/map-of-commanders-areas-of-responsibility.php
Https://realrawnews.com/2021/12/chris-cuomo-eludes-military-capture/
Https://dinarchronicles.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-12-4-2021.docx
Https://t.me/dumbsandunderground/12263
--
Taking the Shot: They Know Who Will Live and Who Will Die - Trump Reportedly Sworn in Nov. 27, 2021
Taking the Poison Shot:
At the 19:15 Mark of This Video, You Will Learn How They Know Who Lives and Who Dies.
I'm Just Reporting the Info Coming in.
You All Deserve to See What I See.
You Can Decide for Yourselves.
Source:
We the People's…
wil paranormal
51213 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bIq0SQ21QyjG/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
If you don't believe me see all the videos I've been sharing from the beginning I started the channel 1 year, 6 months ago:
Showing 10 of 3389 matches: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20osb%C3%B8l&;kind=video&sort=old
The hole 'system' all over the world are rigged, specially here in Denmark ALSO all the legal system, lawyers, police, judges are all totally rotten and corrupt, and all the politicians know what I must in court again here for February and must be judged now for 5 times as a criminal. So everyone who says they will go to court and judge these satanists have not woken up...
Here is the idiot's Wil Paranormal's source -> Anonymous "Lighthouse" and this Anonymous internet TROLL IDIOT probally also a controlled opposition PSYOP also disabled comments on the video like Wil Paranormal:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=we%20the%20people%27s&;kind=video&sort=new
--
8 hours ago - SITUATION UPDATE 12/4/21 - WE THE PEOPLE NEWS
Lighthouse - 3045 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CRZDWYlpBxtJ/
Defcon Levels, Gcr Update, Russia Closer to Invasion, South African Dumb and Omicron, Gene Decode Dumbs Update, Children Getting Jabbed, More Deaths, Judy Byington Update, Fauci=dr Mengele, More Mandates, Event Getting Closer, Everything Happens at Once, Maxwell Trial, Staff Lists and More.
Your Support Is Greatly Appreciated!
Here Is My Stripe Link:
Https://buy.stripe.com/dr6comeqcark69qcmn
Note: Please Adjust Quantity to Change Donation Amount. I’m Working on Another Payment Method Similar to Pay Pal but This Is What I Have for Now. Thank You for Your Patience. Also It Says “pay Rumble” at Top; That’s Me. ??
Thank You So Much!
Https://www.defconlevel.com/news.php
Nuremberg Code Pdf:
Https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2011/04/bmj_no_7070_volume_313_the_nuremberg_code.pdf
Vaccine Vaers Data From Cdc Finder:
Https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/datarequest/d8
Telegram (Channel Id in Videos)
All Judy Byington Reports:
Http://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi
Https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=176929
I Am Officially on Telegram!
We the People News Link:
Https://t.me/joinchat/2rfk3yczhwc5odqx
Link to Be Saved by Our Lord Jesus Christ:
Http://www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
Link to Americas Frontline Doctors Website for Information About Jab, Masks, Cv, Research, Data and Legal Forms and Information for Employers, Schools, Military Etc in Violation of Nuremberg Code.
Https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/legal/vaccines-the-law/
Please See Telegram Channels Posted in the Video:
Richard Citizen Journalist
Nancy Drew on Facebook & Telegram
(Q) the Storm Rider
Tribunals for Justice
Jfkjrisq
Dismantling the Cabal
Whiplash378
Santa Surfing
Project Veritas (Telegram & Www.projectveritas.com)
The Charlie Ward Show (Bitchute)
Mad Liberals (Youtube)
The United Spot (Youtube)
@ww3info
Ildonaldo Trumpo
Stew Peters
Red Voice Media
Also See Links in Video for Sources
Https://www.defconlevel.com/combatant-commands/map-of-commanders-areas-of-responsibility.php
Https://realrawnews.com/2021/12/chris-cuomo-eludes-military-capture/
Https://dinarchronicles.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-12-4-2021.docx
Https://t.me/dumbsandunderground/12263
--
Taking the Shot: They Know Who Will Live and Who Will Die - Trump Reportedly Sworn in Nov. 27, 2021
Taking the Poison Shot:
At the 19:15 Mark of This Video, You Will Learn How They Know Who Lives and Who Dies.
I'm Just Reporting the Info Coming in.
You All Deserve to See What I See.
You Can Decide for Yourselves.
Source:
We the People's…
wil paranormal
51213 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bIq0SQ21QyjG/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.