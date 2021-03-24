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** FRANKENSHOTS ** Violating the Nuremberg Code of Medical Experimentation - Jones/Boyle - 17/Mar/2021
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221 views • March 24, 2021
** One of the leading experts in bioweapons & international law reveals bombshell intel
** Dr. Francis Boyle: 'Bioweapon' mRNA Vaccines Violate Nuremberg Rules
** Dr. Francis Boyle Darpa’s Biowarfare Weapon Vaccine Will Kill People
- InfoWars, Alex Jones – 17/Mar/2021
- Video: https://willardsolomon.com/dr-francis-boyle-darpas-biowarfare-weapon-vaccine-will-kill-people/
- Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to expose how forcing the untested lethal mRNA vaccine on the public violates a Nuremberg ruling against Nazi medical experimentation cruelty.
--Bioweapons policy expert Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the past experience with similar bioweapon vaccines that killed recipients, and how they are repeating the same mistake with the Covid vaccine.
The COVID 19 Vaccine is a BIO-WEAPON. This mRNA vaccine will change your DNA forever. Boris is breaking the Nuremberg laws, he is committing crimes against humanity by rolling out this unsafe, untested vaccine to humans. Boris Johnson and his masters in the vaccine industry should be in prison for life.
Brutus:
Martial Law is not the answer and this will not be implemented for Trump to go after the scum.
He has the goods on them and has not acted.
Why? All kind of excuses but time will tell.
The first thing that will happen is check points and weapons confiscation.
You will be restricted in travel and food will be rationed.
Also, the food in your home is fair game for the government to come get, thank you Bush II!
You think the military is your friend? Those refusing to fire on civilians were removed long ago.
Look at how things went in New Orleans.
The military will that is sent to your area will be from far away.
Do not expect to be getting a fun ride in a tank by your buddy or friend's son. He will be killing those 1000 miles away while those locals will be in your town.
Will most likely be UN Troops in Blue hats.
When the troops were sent to NY in 1863 Lincoln was told not to send Boston men as they would not fire on New Yorkers, send western men.
That is why Illinois troops were sent.
When martial law is declared NO ONE will be safe.
** Dr. Francis Boyle: 'Bioweapon' mRNA Vaccines Violate Nuremberg Rules
** Dr. Francis Boyle Darpa’s Biowarfare Weapon Vaccine Will Kill People
- InfoWars, Alex Jones – 17/Mar/2021
- Video: https://willardsolomon.com/dr-francis-boyle-darpas-biowarfare-weapon-vaccine-will-kill-people/
- Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to expose how forcing the untested lethal mRNA vaccine on the public violates a Nuremberg ruling against Nazi medical experimentation cruelty.
--Bioweapons policy expert Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the past experience with similar bioweapon vaccines that killed recipients, and how they are repeating the same mistake with the Covid vaccine.
The COVID 19 Vaccine is a BIO-WEAPON. This mRNA vaccine will change your DNA forever. Boris is breaking the Nuremberg laws, he is committing crimes against humanity by rolling out this unsafe, untested vaccine to humans. Boris Johnson and his masters in the vaccine industry should be in prison for life.
Brutus:
Martial Law is not the answer and this will not be implemented for Trump to go after the scum.
He has the goods on them and has not acted.
Why? All kind of excuses but time will tell.
The first thing that will happen is check points and weapons confiscation.
You will be restricted in travel and food will be rationed.
Also, the food in your home is fair game for the government to come get, thank you Bush II!
You think the military is your friend? Those refusing to fire on civilians were removed long ago.
Look at how things went in New Orleans.
The military will that is sent to your area will be from far away.
Do not expect to be getting a fun ride in a tank by your buddy or friend's son. He will be killing those 1000 miles away while those locals will be in your town.
Will most likely be UN Troops in Blue hats.
When the troops were sent to NY in 1863 Lincoln was told not to send Boston men as they would not fire on New Yorkers, send western men.
That is why Illinois troops were sent.
When martial law is declared NO ONE will be safe.
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