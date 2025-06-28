RT News - June 28 2025 6AM GMT

June 28, 2025

rt.com





Breaking news on RT International. An Armenian court rules an archbishop accused of plotting a coup attempt, is to be held in pre-trail detention for two months. Giving peace a chance - the US brokers a deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. Although Washington is handsomely rewarding itself for its efforts, with access to the rich mineral resources of both African countries. Vladimir Putin says Russia's open to another round of peace talks with Ukraine following the recent handover of the bodies of fallen soldiers.





