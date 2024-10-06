The Lord Hath His Way in The WHIRLWIND ~ Nahum Chapter 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nahum 1:3 The LORD is slow to anger, and great in power, and will not at all acquit the wicked:
The LORD Hath His Way in The Whirlwind and in The Storm
{ No MATTER What NAME the Prognosticators Put on it ]
, and the clouds are the dust of his feet.
