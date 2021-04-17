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Demonstration Against Vaccine Mandates
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300 views • April 17, 2021
A chess club in New York City has barred one of its long-time instructors from entering the building and participating in a chess tournament because he does not wish to take a COVID Vaccination. A small but dedicated crowd supports him by gathering outside the club, in the rain, to raise their voices and disrupt the concentration of the vaccinated players in side.
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