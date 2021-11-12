© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jason Robo full audio critique of Dr. Wilma Wooten for Tuskegee 2.0 and SD Supervisors death wish
Follow
1
Share
Report
200 views • November 12, 2021
I noticed in previous videos that the crowd's response was pretty muffled from the nature of the microphone and luckily I recorded on my phone and captured what I said when they cut my mic. Is it racist criticizing the black Dr. Wooten for promoting Tuskegee 2.0 equality edition. The I used was strong due to the frustrations many medical freedom fighters have with our corrupt and undemocratic institutions. Feel free to see my other video on Racism vs Vaxcism. I will deal with race more specifically later.
Links: http://www.strictlyrevolutionary.com
http://www.instagram/strictlyrevolutionary
IG: @StrictlyRevolutionary
https://www.twitter.com/StrictlyRebel
https://www.youtube.com/c/JasonRobo
https://www.reddit.com/user/strictlyrebel
https://www.pinterest.com/StrictlyRebel/
https://vimeo.com/jasonrobo
https://soundcloud.com/strictlyrevolutionary
http://strictlyrevolutionary.tumblr.com/
http://strictlyrevolutionary.imgur.com/
Links: http://www.strictlyrevolutionary.com
http://www.instagram/strictlyrevolutionary
IG: @StrictlyRevolutionary
https://www.twitter.com/StrictlyRebel
https://www.youtube.com/c/JasonRobo
https://www.reddit.com/user/strictlyrebel
https://www.pinterest.com/StrictlyRebel/
https://vimeo.com/jasonrobo
https://soundcloud.com/strictlyrevolutionary
http://strictlyrevolutionary.tumblr.com/
http://strictlyrevolutionary.imgur.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.