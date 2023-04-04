https://gettr.com/post/p2deqkzed5d
中共对司法部和联邦调查局的武器化是真实的，大卫-尼诺相信越来越多的人将加入举报人运动。这是现在的趋势。
The CCP's weaponization of the DOJ and FBI is real, David Nino believes more and more people will join the Whistleblower Movement. It's the trend now.
