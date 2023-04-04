Create New Account
The CCP's weaponization of the DOJ and FBI is real, David Nino believes more and more people will join the Whistleblower Movement
16 views
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2deqkzed5d

2023.04.04 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #Ninoscorner #takedowntheccp

中共对司法部和联邦调查局的武器化是真实的，大卫-尼诺相信越来越多的人将加入举报人运动。这是现在的趋势。

The CCP's weaponization of the DOJ and FBI is real, David Nino believes more and more people will join the Whistleblower Movement. It's the trend now.



Keywords
