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Ep_247 Amandha Vollmer_06_This is an inverted reality
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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39 views • March 15, 2022
#Adrian #health #AmandhaVollmer
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To listen to the entire episode: Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IAffYVUOoCSz/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/04f7f744-e7a1-4f2e-b442-9b3f6d795b9d
Oddysey: https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8/ep.247_Dr_amandha_vollmer:7
Podcast: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/podcast/ or https://fortheloveoftruth.buzzsprout.com/

Dr Amandha Dawn Vollmer holds a bachelor of science in Agricultural Biotechnology from the University of Lethbridge (2000) in Alberta, Canada and a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (2008) in Toronto. She also has previous experience as a certified lab animal technician at the University of Alberta. Most of her life she has taken an interest in botanical medicine: self-educating on the topic many years before becoming her formal medical training. Having developed many of her extra senses with martial arts & dance, she realized a natural gift for sensing illness and a laying on of hands. She soon sought answers via the energetic healing arts and became a registered reiki practitioner & teacher, among other modalities.

After much scholarly & independent study, her passion for the elegant and effective sub-molecular medicine known as homeopathy, brought her to study in South India under Rajan Sankaran. She also volunteered for a month-long intensive medical program in Northern India shadowing cardiologists, obstetricians, Ayurvedic practitioners and homeopathic doctors alike. Afterward, she took a 10 day silent Vippassana retreat in the Himalayan mountains. Originally training to be a veterinarian, she took courses through the British Institute of Homeopathy for veterinary homeopathic medicine. During naturopathic college, she was certified both in IV therapy and with Dr. David Leaf in Applied Kinesiology.

We covered a lot of topics in this delightful conversation.

You can reach Amandha here:
Blog: https://yummy.doctor/video/

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6DNCVpNofW5k/
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user74902399
Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@yumnaturals:0
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVgrhHSEj6XySgEcqeQr_Aw
Telegram: https://t.me/amandhavollmer

Websites
https://yumnaturals.store/
https://yummy.doctor/
https://healingwithdmso.com/



Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals


---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
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healthnutritiongerm theoryfraudagenda 2030adrianagenda 2021virologyamandha vollmer
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