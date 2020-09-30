THIS IS HOW YOU CONDITION THE MASSES FOR THE MILITARIZATION OF COVID-19(84)!!!

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Press For Truth
pressfortruth
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On September 20, 2020 in Vancouver Canada a training and vehicle maintenance exorcise was carried out by the Canadian military who were on full public display in Downtown Vancouver raising questions from the general public as to what the big show is all about! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth shows how this has a lot less to do with vehicle maintenance and more to do with conditioning society to get used to seeing a military roll out as the powers that ought not to be are preparing for how to deal with the anti-lockdown crowds that are growing as we are entering phase two of the COVID-19(84) plandemic this fall!
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