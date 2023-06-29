New Russian Weapon Defeats F-18

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





June 29, 2023





A Thriller Chase over the Baltic Sea as an interception occurred because a F-35 approached a Russian Aerospace. The Interception was carried out by the Su-30SM. “Falco emphasized that the Russian pilot came out of nowhere and acted defiantly. I didn’t expect such a dangerous maneuver from the Russian”. Furthermore, the Italian expressed that he did not expect the most modern American fighter Aircraft could be dealt with so easily.





00:00 - Russian Shoot Down F-18

01:53 - Thriller Chase in Baltic

05:33 - F-35 Capability Test

06:50 - Khibiny Electronic Warfare

07:54 - The Beast Strikes

13:49 - WatchProphecyClub.com

14:50 - Joseph’s Kitchen

17:14 - Cornerstone Asset Metals

17:58 - Watchmen’s Conference

20:47 - EMP Shield





