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American Biochemist, Kary Mullis vs. Anthony Fauci
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460 views • December 15, 2020
Biochemist Kary Mullis, the inventor of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology... there is no doubt that the biochemist regarded the PCR as inappropriate to detect a viral infection.The reason is that the intended use of the PCR was, and still is, to apply it as a manufacturing technique, being able to replicate DNA sequences millions and billions of times, and not as a diagnostic tool to detect viruses.How declaring virus pandemics based on PCR tests can end in disaster was described by Gina Kolata in her 2007 New York Times article "Faith in Quick Test Leads to Epidemic That Wasn’t."
COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless! https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/censored-covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless-everything-weve-been-told-about-covid-is-a-hoax/
COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless! https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/censored-covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless-everything-weve-been-told-about-covid-is-a-hoax/
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