The Moderna, Gates, Fauci, Epstein, Soros Connection. Are you sitting down.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This video was from Aug 2020, and it leaves out something very interesting.
The original corporation before Moderna reinvented itself and changed its name 3 times, manufactured and sold the deadly gas for Nazi gas chambers.
Yeah. He left that part out.