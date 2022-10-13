POWERFUL - Steve Quayle Details Jesus Christ Encounter [Predicts Nuclear War Worldwide]

During the Save Infowars Emergency Broadcast, Steve Quayle joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss the verdict of the Connecticut Sandy Hook trial while emphasizing the necessity to turn to Jesus Christ in an increasingly dangerous and evil world.

Get up to HALF-OFF our hottest products during the Infowars Super Sale today!

Save 40% on our NEW Diet Force to begin your natural weight loss journey today!

--------------

God the Father asks His children to unite in Prayer

I, God the Father, call on My children from the Heavens to hear My plea when I urge you to rise immediately. Join in prayer by reciting the following:

“God the Most High, in the Name of Your beloved Son, Jesus Christ, Whom You sacrificed to save us, your poor children, from the fires of Hell, hear our prayer. May we offer our humble sacrifices and accept trials and tribulations as a means to gain the salvation of all souls during The Warning.We plead with You to forgive sinners, who find it hard to turn back and accept Your Merciful Goodness, to make the necessary sacrifices as You see fit to redeem them in Your Holy Eyes.”

By praying to Me, your heavenly Father, God the Most High, Creator of the universe and mankind, I will hear your prayer and grant immunity for all those souls you pray for.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/11/15/god-the-father-asks-his-children-to-unite-in-prayer/















