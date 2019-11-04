BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

President Trump: "John Durham's Investigation Is Most Important One In American History" -1669-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
59 views • November 04, 2019
POTUS stepped off Marine One at 12.26pm, wearing winter coat, suit, white shirt and red tie. He walked across the south lawn, waved to reporters then approached them. “Would you like to talk to me?” he asked. “I’m shocked. Yes, go ahead.” Asked what he would like to know from the whistleblower, POTUS replied: “Well, the whistleblower gave a very inaccurate report and, as you know, certain of the media released information about a man that they said was the whistleblower. I don’t know if that’s true or not. But what they said is he’s an Obama person, it was involved with Brennan, Susan Rice which means Obama, but he was like a big anti-Trump person. Hated Trump and they said terrible things.

E-Militia Article: President Trump: “John Durham’s Investigation Is Most Important One In American History” http://ow.ly/F3Db30pPlUk

GUEST: Eric Cochran worked as an Android app software developer at Pinterest for nearly two years. He spoke at tech conferences around the world and worked on open-source code that runs in most major apps. He says he just wanted to do good in the world with his career in technology. Eric thought Pinterest would be different from its sibling tech giants but his illusions vanished when he saw Pinterest fall in line with other Big Tech companies in its crackdown on content that went against their social agenda. Eric leaked documents to Project Veritas and Pinterest Big Tech Bias was exposed — If you haven’t heard of Eric Cochrans leak to Project Veritas there is good reason — until Eric blew the Whistle on Pinterest - YouTube had never taken down a Project Veritas Video - but that all changed with Erics case — Coverage by Veritas, Steven Crowder and many others has been completely deleted from the internet — Eric says what we see happening now are the watershed moments that strike a nerve with Big Tech because it forces Pinterest and others like them to declare their opinion publicly on issues such as pro-life groups like Live Action. The abortion issue is hot he says and tech companies are scurrying to protect their Big Tech friends, but they can no longer do it in secret. With Project Veritas' reveal, the public now knows. Eric has since been fired — https://www.projectveritas.com/brave/



🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli

Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla


Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/

🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join

Streaming 24/7 On DLive: http://petelive.tv or https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli
Keywords
current eventsnewsfalse flagpoliticsdeep statesantilli
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Higher Daily Step Counts Associated With Lower Dementia Risk, Study Finds

Higher Daily Step Counts Associated With Lower Dementia Risk, Study Finds

Petra Stone
Study Links Energy Drinks to Higher Cardiac Arrest Reports in Young Adults

Study Links Energy Drinks to Higher Cardiac Arrest Reports in Young Adults

Coco Somers
What you eat helps dictate how fast you age

What you eat helps dictate how fast you age

Willow Tohi
Propyl Gallate: Low-Profile Antioxidant Preservative Draws Regulatory Review, Label Checks

Propyl Gallate: Low-Profile Antioxidant Preservative Draws Regulatory Review, Label Checks

Zoey Sky
Healthy Habits Associated With 50% Lower Diverticulitis Risk, But Antibiotics Still Commonly Prescribed, Studies Find

Healthy Habits Associated With 50% Lower Diverticulitis Risk, But Antibiotics Still Commonly Prescribed, Studies Find

Coco Somers
Blood “sleep signature” tied to up to 71% lower risk of some digestive cancers

Blood “sleep signature” tied to up to 71% lower risk of some digestive cancers

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy