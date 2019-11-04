President Trump: "John Durham's Investigation Is Most Important One In American History" -1669-6P

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
E-Militia Article: President Trump: “John Durham’s Investigation Is Most Important One In American History” http://ow.ly/F3Db30pPlUk
GUEST: Eric Cochran worked as an Android app software developer at Pinterest for nearly two years. He spoke at tech conferences around the world and worked on open-source code that runs in most major apps. He says he just wanted to do good in the world with his career in technology. Eric thought Pinterest would be different from its sibling tech giants but his illusions vanished when he saw Pinterest fall in line with other Big Tech companies in its crackdown on content that went against their social agenda. Eric leaked documents to Project Veritas and Pinterest Big Tech Bias was exposed — If you haven’t heard of Eric Cochrans leak to Project Veritas there is good reason — until Eric blew the Whistle on Pinterest - YouTube had never taken down a Project Veritas Video - but that all changed with Erics case — Coverage by Veritas, Steven Crowder and many others has been completely deleted from the internet — Eric says what we see happening now are the watershed moments that strike a nerve with Big Tech because it forces Pinterest and others like them to declare their opinion publicly on issues such as pro-life groups like Live Action. The abortion issue is hot he says and tech companies are scurrying to protect their Big Tech friends, but they can no longer do it in secret. With Project Veritas' reveal, the public now knows. Eric has since been fired — https://www.projectveritas.com/brave/
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla
Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join
Streaming 24/7 On DLive: http://petelive.tv or https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli