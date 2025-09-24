BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 405 - They Became Fools
Darkness Is Falling
53 followers
40 views • 24 hours ago

In this video I want to illustrate further the scripture from Roman 1:22-23, which states, “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, 23And changed the glory of the incorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and four-footed beasts, and creeping things.” WHO is the scripture referring to? Quite simply, to ALL MEN and WOMEN who have ever lived who have rejected the ONE TRUE GOD OF HEAVEN.

When ANYONE rejects the truth of God’s Word and refuses to OBEY it they have become HUMANISTS and are worshipping MAN as God. If you haven’t listened to Video No.395 titled, “Humanism” then I urge you to do so. It will explain this in more detail. That is a very important message! We do NOT live in a Judaeo-Christian world. That is a lie that we have heard all our lives. We live in a HUMANIST world where REAL Christianity doesn’t exist. ALL world religions worship MAN the creation.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 417 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
