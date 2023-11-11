Henry Ford on Hemp, Gaza, Maui's Ring of Fire, 5 YO Gaza Girl, MSM, Hollywood & Israel, DEW

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: Henry Ford building hemp powered cars & parts made of hemp. How movie fakery was done 100 years ago, Russian vids on Maui's "Ring of Fire" and the use of Directed Energy Weapons, Ray Charles singing "America" over False Flag shootings, A letter to Lord Rothschild plus much much more!

