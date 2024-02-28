Mitch McConnell announces he is FINALLY STEPPING DOWN in November.

BREAKING!🚨 Turtle head Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell announces he is FINALLY STEPPING DOWN from being Senate GOP leader in November.





He also stated is he is “not going anywhere” this is just him stepping down from the leadership role.





“I still have enough gas in my tank to thoroughly disappoint my critics, and I intend to do so with all the enthusiasm with which they’ve become accustomed.”





Any guesses who the successor will be? Will it be another “New boss SAME as the old boss” situation like we saw with McCarthy?





I wouldn’t hold your breath for any real change. The entirety of the Uniparty GOP Senate is COMPLETELY COMPROMISED along with the rest of Congress, save for maybe Josh Hawley, Rand Paul and a few others.