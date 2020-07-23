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America's Elite Billionaire Pedophile Problem/BILLGATES ASSOCIATIONS WITH/EPSTEIN/RICK ALLEN JONES
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62 views • July 23, 2020
HUMAN TRAFFICKING OF CHILDREN has increased during THE VIRUS HYSTERIA attack on America
*Statements from child protective organizations: Having schools closed is forcing children to stay at home and be on computers
*Child rapists and murderers literally can order children on-line through money laundering type websites – by the pretense of ordering "products"
EPSTEIN AS INVOLVED WITH CHILD ABUSE – BILL GATES INVOLVED WITH EPSTEIN AND BILL GATES EMPLOYEE THAT WORKED AT BILL GATES HOUSE/PROPERTY – ARRESTED FOR CHILD RAPE/MURDER PORN BILL GATES/FAUCI/BIRX DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR CAUSING THE HYSTERIA FIRST VIRUS SOLUTION - DOMESTIC TERRORISM PROGRAM AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES
*Statements from child protective organizations: Having schools closed is forcing children to stay at home and be on computers
*Child rapists and murderers literally can order children on-line through money laundering type websites – by the pretense of ordering "products"
EPSTEIN AS INVOLVED WITH CHILD ABUSE – BILL GATES INVOLVED WITH EPSTEIN AND BILL GATES EMPLOYEE THAT WORKED AT BILL GATES HOUSE/PROPERTY – ARRESTED FOR CHILD RAPE/MURDER PORN BILL GATES/FAUCI/BIRX DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR CAUSING THE HYSTERIA FIRST VIRUS SOLUTION - DOMESTIC TERRORISM PROGRAM AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES
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