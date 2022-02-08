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How DNA Will Be Used To Surveil The World
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88 views • February 08, 2022
Tonight, we are going to discuss the emerging bio-surveillance state & how DNA will be used to surveil the world. We’ll touch on China’s use of DNA for surveillance, how the world is trying to adopt their methods for global surveillance , how US companies are working with China to accomplish this and how the new surveillance apparatus will be rolled out.
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