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Find out about God's Love
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0 view • May 06, 2020
Did you know that we were made in the image and likeness of God? 'Exploring The Father Heart Of God' looks at God's incredible love for us, while unraveling the relationship between God and Jesus; in other words, how to know God through Christ and his teachings. This is an inspiring motivational film for anyone who wants to learn about how to know the heart of God and find out what God wants to tell us personally. The video also touches on our need to heal relationships with parents in general and helps us to resolve the question of: why does God allow us to suffer?
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