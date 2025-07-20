Unrighteousness was found in the original angel.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #52; Lucifer was on a path of rebellion, and he ended up taking 1/3rd of the angels with him! Looking into Ezekiel 28 we see many details about who Satan truly is. Then opening into Revelation 12, we see what happened and what will come. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!