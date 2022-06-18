Intentional destruction of family farming?

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Largely unnoticed by the public, the quiet dying of family farms is
spreading. Politicians loudly regret this fact, but a closer look reveals a
completely different picture. Have new laws and regulations even been enacted
specifically to force the small businesses to give up?
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