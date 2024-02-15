From "The Coon"👇👇👇!

From Two Majors #Report for the Morning of 15 February 2024; pub. 07:59📍

🎯 The morning began with a missile strike by the RF Armed Forces against enemy targets on its territory. Explosions are heard in #Kiev, #Vinnitsia, #aporozhye, #Dnepropetrovsk, #Lutsk, #Volyn region and #Khmelnitsky region. In #Zaporozhye, there is a column of smoke in the area of the Ivchenko Progress Plant, which closely cooperates with Motor Sich in the production of turbines for aviation.

⚓️ Yesterday, in the Black Sea south of Crimea, enemy naval drones attacked a large landing ship "Caesar Kunikov", several of them reached their target. The ship sank.

🔹 In the #Kherson direction, the AFU hold part of #Krynki, the transfer of manpower and cargo across the #Dnieper is complicated by the work of our artillery and UAV operators. Our artillery is constantly working along the enemy shore.

🔹 On the #Zaporozhye front, the movement of AFU armored vehicles was revealed yesterday at #Verbovoye, a blow was struck at the cluster. Our troops are conducting offensive operations near #Rabotino. Our aviation does not stop working in the enemy's rear areas, using FAB-250/500 with UMPC.

🔹 In the #Kurakhovo sector, our troops are advancing in #Georgiyevka. The RF Armed Forces also began moving towards the settlement from the south. There are positional battles in the area of the #Pobeda settlement, the assault on #Novomikhaylovka (south of #Maryinka) is underway.

🔹 In #Avdeyevka, our troops are cutting the city into two parts in the direction of Sapronova Street – Industrial Street. To the south, in the area of the #Opytnoye settlement. the RF Armed Forces are developing an offensive to the north and northeast, trying to take enemy troops into a fire bag, backed up from the other flank by our units from the Tsarskaya Okhota area. The AFU is transferring reinforcements from selected Nazi units to the #Avdeyevka sack in the hope of correcting the situation. Kiev, through the Western media, began preparing public opinion that "#Avdeyevka is not of strategic importance."

🔹 In the direction of the Chasov Yar, the Russian Army is attacking south of #Bogdanovka in the area of the Valyanovka railway station.

🔹 South of #Kremennaya, heavy fighting is underway near #Belogorovka.

💥 At night, enemy drones attacked an oil depot in #Kursk. In the #Bryansk region, the village of #Zernovo in the Suzemsky district was shelled.

🎬 #Kherson direction: The enemy's agricultural multicopter of the Baba Yaga type is a dangerous thing. It carries several heavy mines or other explosive devices capable of destroying an entire tank in the night or scattering many magnetic mines along the routes of our equipment. But this time our UAV operator decided to ram and shot down the enemy vehicle, which definitely saved both our guys and the armored vehicles.