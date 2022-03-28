NWO Has Been Their Plan For Over 40 Years!.

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TRUTH TALK WITH STEVE
https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
Truth Social: TruthTalkwithSteve @stevecloward
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Struggling with Addiction of any kind? Is Your Past Getting in The Way of Your Future? https://www.lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com
Support J6 Prisons and show that you Stand for Freedom with the Official Freedom Gear
https://officialfreedomgear.com/
George H.W. Bush - New World Order 1991
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2rph8
How the Conspiracy label was conceived to derail the Truth movement
https://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=14945
How covert agents infiltrate the internet to manipulate, deceive and destroy reputations
https://theintercept.com/2014/02/24/jtrig-manipulation/
Mitch McConnel and Karl Rove behind disgusting hit piece on Missouri Senate Candidate Eric Greitens https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/huge-gop-donor-confidante-goes-public-accuses-karl-rove-man-behind-disgusting-hit-piece-missouri-senate-candidate-eric-greitens/
Troops look stunned as puppet and fake President Biden talks gibberish and stuffs pizza down his face.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/troops-look-stunned-joe-biden-talks-gibberish-stuffs-pizza-face/
More on Hunter Biden’s Laptop and contractor funding for US involvement in bio-research for deadly pathogens
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10652127/Hunter-Biden-helped-secure-millions-funding-military-biotech-research-program-Ukraine.html
16% of Biden voters say they would not have voted for him had they known about Hunters laptop
https://thepostmillennial.com/flashback-16-of-biden-voters
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