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Notice of Liability
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110 views • May 01, 2020
This video describes what a Notice of Liability is and how to use one. It is for doing a "counter-offer" to any "offer" the government gives you by making them answer your sworn affidavit and controvert your facts and law or agree to pay you for the harm you outline that their offer will cause you.
Contact me at : [email protected]
Contact me at : [email protected]
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